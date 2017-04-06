Mother talks about missing son discovered dead on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "It's been pure hell."

For a little over two weeks, Joanne Austin has been holding out hope.

"I was hoping that he was just somewhere out there messing off and decide to come home."

Her oldest son, 40-year-old Willie Brown, was last seen by his family in Memphis the night of March 18, which is why his mother finds it so difficult to believe what she's being told now.

That Tuesday, witnesses found her son's body floating in a pond in rural Desoto County.

"I can`t believe that he just drowned. I can`t believe that because he could swim and I know that."

Just two days before his disappearance, a video was posted to Facebook of Brown mouthing the words to a rap song. Music was something Brown's family says he knew something about.

"He liked to rap and write his own music and stuff."

Known to his fans as Willie Black Da Real Robber, his family insisted he was just as entertaining when he wasn't in front of the camera.

"He`s a lot of fun to be around. A whole lot of fun."

It's the fun times his mother will miss most as she says goodbye to her last remaining son.

"I`m praying that the good Lord help me come up with the money to be able to bury him."

Her youngest son, Michael, was killed 18 years ago in a shooting. She said she never thought she would be burying Willie.

"A mother don`t look to bury they kids."