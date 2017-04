MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has officially announced the birth of a baby giraffe.

On Monday, 7-year-old Akili had a baby boy.

Akili reportedly did not “provide appropriate maternal behavior” forcing zoo keepers to step in a raise the infant.

The zoo said this is not unusual, especially since Akili is a first-time mom.

The baby giraffe has not been named at this time.

