Man reported missing discovered in pond on Goodman Road

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — An investigation is underway in Desoto County after a man reported missingĀ was discovered dead in a pond off Goodman Road.

Willie Brown’s body was recovered after several witnesses called police on Tuesday. He had been reported missing in late March by family.

The coroner has ruled Brown’s death as drowning, but the case is still under investigation.