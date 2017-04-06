× Learning garden dedicated to young Severson fire victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students, teachers and administrators at Cummings Elementary gathered on Thursday to dedicate a new learning garden to the young victims of the deadly Severson house fire.

“The seeds of love that were planted here that connects us the heart of your children, will grow into beautiful plants, will grow into a garden with flowers that were as beautiful as they were.”

Five of seven children who lost their lives that September day last years attended Cummings.

“As long as this school is here, a part of your children will live on forever through this school.”

Among the crowd was the father who lost his children.

“If I could give my life to spend 10 minutes with them, it’ll be done deal. It would have been done a long time ago. I wouldn’t be here talking to you.”

With tears in his eyes, Ernest Jett watched as his children were given a chance to live on.

“I went to this school mane. It’s always been a good school.”

Shelby County Schools said the garden will ensure the memories of Kerra Jett, Alonzo Ward, Diamond Jett, Earnest Jett and Cameron Jett stay intact.