Hundreds of airline passengers stranded in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Bad weather diverted about 250 passengers headed to Atlanta to Memphis International Wednesday night and left many more who showed up at the airport this morning to fly south out of luck.

There were long lines at the airport and most led to the Delta counters.

“We were trying to get re-booked for today, and that’s out. So, we are trying to get re-booked for tomorrow — they can get us out of Atlanta, but they can’t get us to Atlanta. So, now we’re gonna be stuck here paying for two extra nights of lodging,” said Gerald Glenn.

Nationwide, many had to be re-booked following a thousand flight delays and cancellations.

The problems in Memphis appeared to be for passengers flying through Atlanta and Chicago.

Robbie Alford was headed to Columbus, Georgia. When he got to the Memphis airport this morning, he found out his flight to Atlanta had been canceled.

“I called the company we booked our travel with Delta, and they are saying Saturday. So, I’m gonna try to get a car if I can if I can’t re-book, said Alford.

Passengers were told they could be put on standby for flights to Atlanta Friday, but also told those flights are already overbooked.

You can always check your flight’s status before you head to the airport online at flymemphis.com.