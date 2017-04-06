× Democrats vote to filibuster Gorsuch in first act of nuclear showdown

WASHINGTON– Democrats have obtained the 41 votes needed to sustain the filibuster on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, according to CNN’s vote count. This will prevent Republicans from reaching the 60-vote threshold required to end the filibuster.

Three Democrats voted with Republicans, but that still wasn’t enough. The final tally was 55-45.

Traditionally, this is where this process would end. But not this time…

Republicans will move shortly to use the nuclear option to make it easier for them to break the filibuster — triggering a historic change to the Senate. Gorsuch will be able to clear the hurdle with just 51 votes.