City Watch issued for missing Memphis boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for an 11-year-old boy not seen since Wednesday night.

Levontae Dye was last seen around 9 p.m. near Ashwood and Forestbrook.

At the time, Dye was playing basketball.

He was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jacket, and black pants with “Parish” on the right leg and green and black Air Force one shoes.

If you know his whereabouts, call 901-636-4479.