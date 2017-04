× Blender bottles recalled over safety hazard

Close to 50,000 blender bottles are being recalled.

The Whiskware glass dressing shaker bottles are a possible safety hazard.

Each bottle has a metal agitator inside that can cause the bottle to break.

They were sold at Bed Bath and Beyond and Amazon.

You should immediately stop using the recalled shakers and contact BlenderBottle toll-free at 855-906-5717 to receive two free replacement plastic shakers for each returned glass dressing shaker.