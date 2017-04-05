× Young teen injured after rock thrown through window of school bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after someone threw a rock through a bus window.

The incident was reported around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver said he had just left Humes Preparatory Academy on Manassas and turned east onto Jackson when a rock came flying through the window.

A teen sitting next to the window sustained injuries when it shattered. He was taken to Le Bonheur as a precaution.

No suspect information is available at this time.