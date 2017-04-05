× Young man, juvenile charged with murder of man in Marianna

MARIANNA, Ark. — Two people are behind bars in Marianna, charged with killing a 23-year-old.

Police were called to the scene of the crime in the 300 block of California Street on March 31.

The victim, Marshal Turner, was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

The death was reported to police as Turner shooting himself, but police said there was evidence missing from the scene, suggesting foul play was involved.

Police questioned Matayo Artist, 20, who lives in the apartment where the shooting happened, and an unidentified 17-year-old who said he was there at the time.

While under police questioning, each told police the other one was the killer, but investigators learned they both took out the gun used in the shooting and worked together to make up a story about Turner shooting himself.

Artist and the 17-year-old are both charged with capital murder, tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension.

They’re being held without bond at Lee County Jail.