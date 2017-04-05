× UofM to host STEM Academy for students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis will be giving local students the opportunity to explore STEM fields over the summer.

The STEM Academy will be a two-week long session from June 4-16 during which Shelby County School students will get the change to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

Students who participate will live on campus, and will have their housing, meals and all activities paid for by a special grant from the Tennessee Board of Regents.

To apply, students must be a sophomore or junior in the fall 2017, have successfully completed Algebra 1 and have a GPA of 2.75.

A letter of recommendation from a teacher or staff member at the student’s school is also required.

For more information on this amazing opportunity, click here.

The deadline to apply is April 28.