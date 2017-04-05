× ‘That’s So Raven’ sequel is happening

A decade after it went off the air, “That’s So Raven” is officially getting a sequel.

Disney has ordered “Raven’s Home,” which is set to go into production this month.

Raven-Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol will reprise their roles as best friends Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels.

This time around the pair are “divorced single mothers raising their two separate families in one chaotic, but fun household full of friends.”

“When one of Raven’s kids begins to show signs that they have inherited her trait of catching glimpses of the future, the already hectic household gets turned upside down, keeping even Raven on her toes,” according to a statement announcing the show.

The two actresses have remained friends over the years, and in 2015 they thrilled fans when they gave a surprise performance of the “That’s So Raven” theme song in New York.

Raven-Symoné announced last year she was leaving ABC’s “The View” to develop the spinoff of her hit children’s show, which ran on Disney from 2003 to 2007.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, welcomed her return.

“There is only one Raven — and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all — the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny,” he said in a statement. “After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again.”

The star will also be an executive producer on the new series, which is scheduled to air sometime this year.