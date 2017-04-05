Teen suspect at large in Memphis kidnapping, murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- “I hate that the man got killed," said James Kenny. "He was a friend of mine.”

Kenny mourns the loss of his friend, Luis Santiago. He said he didn’t realize he’d be one of the last people to see him alive.

“They didn’t act like nothing was happening when I was there.”

He said Santiago and his wife were at his house on Thursday when they went to talk to two people outside by the victim's truck. He said he didn’t think anything of it.

But Santiago’s wife said the men kidnapped, tied up and assaulted them.

Police told WREG Santiago and his wife knew one of the people.

Santiago's wife was able to escape, but the same wasn't true for her husband. He was found dead with a single gunshot wound in the area of Old Getwell Road the very next day.

Investigators said the victim's truck was also there.

Authorities have only identified one of the suspects at this point as 17-year-old Kevvon Clark, who goes by “Key.” Police were unable to release a picture of Clark or a description of what he looks like but said they have issued a warrant on charges of robbery and kidnapping.

He has not been charged in connection to Santiago's murder.

WREG went to the listed address for Clark, but the people we saw inside didn’t come to the door.

Santiago’s family members told us he was a loving father and friend who worked hard as a construction worker.

If you have any information about this case that could help lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.