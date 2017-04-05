× Teen shot over basketball game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for the person who shot a teen over a basketball game.

A 19-year-old was shot in the arm on Fox Plaza Drive not far from Halle Park and the Mt. Moriah Police Station.

“You would think that something wouldn’t happen with the precinct here, but that’s the times we live in,” said Jeffrey White.

White was playing basketball at Halle Park early Wednesday morning.

Police said a group teens playing basketball on the courts late Tuesday night were shot at after they got into an argument with another player over hard fouls in a game.

The teens said they left the courts to play somewhere else and were near Fox Drive Plaza and Mt. Moriah when someone opened fire.

Officers in the parking lot of the Mt. Moriah precinct heard at least six shots.

The teen who was shot was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

Witnesses said the shooter was wearing a white shirt and blue basketball shorts.

If you know anything call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.