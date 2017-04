× Suspects at large after attempted home break-in, crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are at large following an attempted burglary and police chase.

A homeowner called police saying several men were trying to break into his home in the 4300 block of Aloha. When authorities arrived, the suspects got into a car and fled.

The suspects refused to stop, eventually crashing near the Shadowbrook Townhouses.

Two men were taken into custody. Two others remain at large.