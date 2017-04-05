× Police: Suspects steal small-business owners’ credit cards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for two women believed to be targeting small-business owners, stealing their credit cards.

On March 17, a local small-business owner called police saying two women had stolen her credit cards from her purse, then went on a shopping spree at the Target store on Poplar Avenue.

Within an hour of the theft, the suspects had reportedly charged $1,167 to the victim’s card.

The suspects were caught on camera making purchases inside the store.

Police said the two women also targeted another business owner on March 16.

Once again, the suspects rang up a huge bill at a nearby Target store.

If you can help identify they women, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.