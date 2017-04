MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in South Memphis.

It all started when authorities received a shots fired call from the 1300 block of Doris near Wilson around 5:45 p.m.

The suspect locked himself inside a home and refused to come out.

Officers said they have spoken to the suspect through a window, but at this time he has not come outside.

He is believed to be alone inside the home.

Residents are not being allowed onto the street to go home.

Police blocked off area near Doris/Wilson. Even folks who live on the street aren't allowed to go home. pic.twitter.com/RM51RH1gYq — Jessica Gertler (@jgertler_WREG3) April 6, 2017