Police: Attempted child abduction caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are investigating a report of attempted child abduction in a Center City Dunkin’ Donuts.

It happened on Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Locust Street.

Video of the incident shows the suspect reaching into the child’s stroller and then a frenzy as a man and woman with the child push the man away.

The man and woman left the scene with the child before police arrived.

However, police say the suspect was there as officers arrived. He was temporarily detained.

“It’s actually a rather peculiar set of circumstances in we are actually asking for the parents or who we believe to be the parents to maybe come forward and give us a better idea of what happened out there,” said police.

A witness, who was the one who called police, told CBS3 off camera that the man is a regular, known for strange sometimes lewd acts.

The witness adds that during the incident the man shouted, “That’s my baby” before touching the child.

After seeing the video, parents Tia and Antonio say they will be on high alert.

“I mean I would like to hope that the parents would come forth and press charges and get people like that off the street,” said Antonio.

No charges have been filed against the man. Police say they need the couple in the video to come forward to build a solid case.

CBS3 has learned that the man returned to the business on Tuesday and was quickly kicked out after verbally abusing an employee.