SCSO: Gunshot victim on Raleigh-Egypt High School baseball field had shot himself

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was found shot on Raleigh-Egypt High School’s baseball field had inflicted the wound himself according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO said the 19-year-old man, who is not a student at the school, shot himself in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.

The baseball field is in the back of the school and is also in a public park.

The man was found after school had already dismissed, according to Shelby County Schools.

The on-scene investigation was happening around the time parents were picking their children up. SCS said its own security as well as local authorities helped with the dismissal process at the elementary school nearby.

SCSO said it has taken over the investigation because its deputies run security at the school.

Parents are concerned, with one saying this was too close to the high school.