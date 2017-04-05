Mississippi governor signs off on Confederate Heritage Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. -- The flag still waving over the state of Mississippi bares a symbol of the Confederacy. It’s a heritage some are proud to see recognized this Confederate Heritage Month.

"It has nothing to do with racism or supremacy or anything like that at all," said Lee Millar.

Supporters who stand by Gov. Phil Bryant's decision to acknowledge the month said it's only fair to acknowledge a part of history.

"Just as we have Black History Month and Native American History Month," added Millar.

Bryant released a statement saying, "As I’ve said in the past, I believe Mississippi’s history deserves study and reflection, no matter how unpleasant or complicated the matter may be. Like other governors before me who issued similar proclamations for over the last two decades, I also believe gaining insight from our mistakes and successes will help us move forward."

But some still find the idea unsettling.

"You can't separate the Confederacy, the civil war, racism and slavery," said Gerald Millione.

Others said it's just tradition and it doesn't really bother them.

In the eyes of those pushing to keep the recognition of Confederate heritage alive, they say education is key.

"You don't need to erase or wipe or hide one segment of history," added Millar.

Other states like Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Texas have also recognized the month.