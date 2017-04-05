Meet Furry Friend Miguel!

Miguel is up for adoption at the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.
He was first adopted in 2011, as a puppy but was returned to the Humane Society late last year.
He’s now looking for a new home and a forever family who will love and care for him.
Miguel loves to cuddle, but would do best in a home with children over 18, and as the only dog in the house.
He’s already neutered, house-trained, up-to-date on his vaccines and will be microchipped.
Photo Gallery
- Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
- 935 Farm Road
- Memphis, TN 38134