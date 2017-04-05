× Man indicted on murder charges in shooting that killed father of 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge and three counts of aggravated assault after a shooting that killed a man and wounded another.

Eric Garner, 39, is accused of killing Robert Seymour, 47, in October. The father of five died at the scene in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.

A 49-year-old was shot in the foot but survived. Garner is also accused of threatening to shoot another person.

Garner is being held at Shelby County Jail without bond.