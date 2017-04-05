× Dedric and KJ Lawson transferring from U of M Men’s Basketball team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a blow to the University of Memphis basketball program, Dedric and KJ Lawson are leaving the team and the school.

KJ Lawson wrote in a statement, “While we both have enjoyed our time here, the time has come for us to explore some new opportunities. It is for that reason that we are asking for a release from the University of Memphis Men’s Basketball program.”

Last month, senior center Chad Rykhoek announced he was transferring.

In his statement, Lawson went on to say, “We are born and raised in Memphis, love the city with all our hearts; however, we must do what is best for our future, our dreams, and our family, so we plan to transfer from the university.”

Lawson also thanked Coach Tubby Smith and his staff.

Glenn Carver is gathering more information on this story.