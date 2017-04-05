× Jury selection begins in Holly Bobo murder case

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Jury selection is underway in the murder case of Holly Bobo.

On Wednesday, some 200 potential jurors were called to court, reportedly answering questions about their views on the death penalty and their personal knowledge of the case.

The selection is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the week. Those individuals selected will be called back to court on July 6. The murder trial is scheduled to begin July 10 and last two weeks.

Listening intently from the front of the courtroom was defendant Zach Adams, who is charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Bobo back in April 2011.

Her body was discovered several years later in 2014.

The Bobo family was not present at the jury selection on Wednesday.