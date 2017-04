× Germantown Board of Education approves land purchase contract

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Board of Education has approved a land purchase contract for a new elementary school.

The land the district is wanting to buy is located at Forest Hill Irene and Poplar Pike. The 38-acre plot will house approximately 750 students and cost $3 million.

The total cost is projected to be more than $16 million.

Construction could begin as soon as this fall.