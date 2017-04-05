Family, friends reflect on victim as police search for hit-and-run driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- When Ryan Radish met Christopher Phillips, he was blown away.

“His personality was the first thing that stuck out," said Radish. "He had a very commanding presence.”

He said Christopher’s love for food and customer service made him excel as a server at Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen in East Memphis.

“He took the time every single day to at least take 60 seconds to talk to every single employee and ask how their day was and really invest in the people he was with.”

Which is why they were devastated when Christopher was hit and killed by a driver in Midtown back in February.

Police said he was crossing Madison Avenue near Morrison Street around 9 p.m. when he was hit. The 32-year-old later died from his injuries, and police are still searching for the driver responsible.

“None of us were prepared to lose somebody that we love so much that day.”

He was an intelligent man and a die-hard Memphian, eating and breathing everything the city has to offer and always welcoming others to join him, as he wore a smile.

“He really loved the city," said Radish. "He was really passionate about it. He was always positive about Memphis.”

From the city’s sports teams to the music scene, Christopher’s loved ones told WREG he’ll always be remembered as an unofficial advocate for the city and a friend to all.

Christopher’s loved ones said they’re hopeful police will make an arrest soon.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.