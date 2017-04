× Eastbound traffic being detoured at I-40, Canada Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is being diverted off of the interstate at I-40 and Canada Road.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, traffic heading eastbound is being detoured up and over Canada Road via the ramps.

Crews in the area are replacing water lines under the bridge.

The detour is scheduled to be in place until Thursday at 3 a.m.

Avoid the area if you can.