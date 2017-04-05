× Child found with super glue around mouth, fractured skull

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Police in Blytheville are investigating the abuse of a 3-month-old after he was brought to the hospital with severe injuries.

According to the police report, an officer received an assault call to the hospital and saw the baby had bruising on his face, arms and legs, as well as facial swelling, blood around his nose and super glue around his mouth.

The officer noted in the report the injuries were “consistent with abuse.”

Medical tests showed he fractured his skull and several ribs, according to the report. He was flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

The person who called police told them the mother’s sister had asked her to check on the baby, who was at a home in Kennett, Missouri.

She said a juvenile was watching the baby there, and she took the 3-month-old to the hospital because he was in poor condition.

She also said the mother, Nedra Gargus, would frequently leave the child for large amounts of time.

Police said they spoke with Gargus over the phone and said she told the officer she would come to the hospital, but she never showed up.

The Department of Human Services and Kennett Police were also notified about the case.