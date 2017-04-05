Baby hippo born at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is celebrating the birth of a Nile hippopotamus.

“Binti” gave birth to the 76-pound girl March 23.

The name of the hippo has not been determined.

“Binti is an extremely attentive mother, and is very protective of her calf,” said Farshid Mehrdadfar, Curator of West Zone. “The little lady follows her mom around everywhere, and you can typically find her asleep on Binti’s nose or back.”

According to Zoo officials, “This is a significant birth for the Memphis Zoo, and for the greater hippo population, as only about 79 hippos are currently on exhibit throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. The species is listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Red List, the most comprehensive inventory of conservation statuses.”

The baby is currently on exhibit.