2 more suspects arrested for armed robbery of Verizon store

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Police have nabbed two more suspects in an armed robbery of a Verizon store that happened in February, bringing to the total to three arrests.

Kenyatta Flower, 18, of Memphis was already arrested less than a week after the incident.

Now, Trevez Freeman, 18, of Memphis and Martevin Simmons, 19, are also behind bars. Collierville Police arrested them Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

They’re all charged with aggravated robbery. Freeman also faces charges of three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possessing/employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The Verizon store robbery happened February 21 at the company’s store on South Houston Levee Road.

Two of the suspects, wearing masks, were caught on surveillance camera carrying out the crime.

They forced employees and customers into a backroom while they made off with almost two dozen phones. One of the suspects even fired a shot into the ceiling as he was leaving.