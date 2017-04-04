Witnesses: Mother of 5 killed, had restraining order against accused shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- WREG is learning more about the mother of five who acquaintances say was shot and killed by her estranged husband.

Police have charged 30-year-old Mario Scales with killing 27-year-old Lisa Scales, also known as Lisa Lee.

Officers said he shot her in front of a home in Fox Meadows in the 3500 block of Kings Arm.

"I tried my best to talk to him. I never knew what he was going to do to her. He wasn’t even supposed to be at my house," said Diann Moore.

Moore lives in the home Lisa was shot dead in front of last night.

Moore told me she doesn’t know Mario Scales well but acknowledged he’s her distant stepbrother. She said his mother is married to her father and the parents have recently been staying at her home.

Moore said her heart is heavy for Lisa’s family.

"My heart goes out to the family and to the children. They’re not only without a mom, they’re without a daughter. I know a mother’s love, and when your child is taken away from you, that’s a pain that nobody can soothe," she said.

Those at the home on Tuesday said Lisa had five children and wasn’t even supposed to be around Mario. She had recently moved to a shelter to get away from him.

One witness said the pair met at the home so Lisa could give Mario a gun to sell. So far, police have not confirmed these details but did say Mario had an order of protection issued against him. WREG checked and saw he had a domestic violence complaint against him as recently as a few weeks ago.

"One in four women and one in seven men are victims of domestic violence in Memphis and Shelby County," explained Mia Harvey, with the Family Safety Center.

With startling stats like these and cases like Lisa’s, the Family Safety Center said it’s crucial the word gets out.

"There’s help available for victims, and there needs to be stronger penalties for abusers."

If you or someone you know needs help, the Family Safety Center wants you to know they have a 24/7 crisis line. You can reach them at 901-222-4400.