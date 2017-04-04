× Suspect breaks into Southaven homes while owners are inside

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven residents are concerned after two homes were burglarized in the Greenbrook subdivision and in both cases the criminal was caught in the act.

Two weeks ago, Scott Schaeffer said he went downstairs to find a guy creeping around his game room at his Lake Shore Drive home.

“It`s the ultimate violation,” he told WREG. “It`s a terrifying experience to see someone — a stranger — inside your home.”

With that in mind, Schaeffer said he knows how the people who live on Old Forge Drive probably felt Tuesday morning after they too discovered someone going through their stuff.

The homeowner said the man was rummaging through her stuff while she and her teenage daughter were home.

She said he got away with some stuff, but luckily no one inside was injured.