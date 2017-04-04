× St. Petersburg metro attack ‘carried out by suicide bomber’

Moscow — The St. Petersburg metro attack was carried out by a suicide bomber, the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister has said.

Kyrgyz authorities had earlier identified Akbarjon Djalilov as the suspect involved in Monday’s attack that left 14 people dead.

It was unclear whether the number of dead, provided by the Russian Health Ministry, included the attacker.

Djalilov, in his 20s, is a Russian national born in Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz authorities said.

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Erlan Abyldaev said that the bomber’s motives were unclear. “Regarding the link with Islamic radicalism, we have to wait to know more until the investigation yields its full results,” Abyldaev said at a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Latest developments

A three-day mourning period for the victims has begun.

Four people remain in critical condition, the Health Minister said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with security and law-enforcement services.

Putin laid roses at one of the memorials Tuesday.

Some metro stations are reopening after a complete network shutdown.

The explosion took place between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations at about 2.40 p.m. on Monday. Photographs from the scene showed bandaged and bloodied bodies being carried from the station where the train came to a stop.

Others showed bodies lying by the train itself at Tekhnologichesky Institut as the station filled with smoke.

Four of the injured are in critical condition, Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said, according to TASS.

Russians laid flowers and tributes at memorials as a three-day mourning period has begun.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which led to the shutdown of the city’s metro system.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev described the attack as a “terrorist act,” but authorities have released no specifics on who they believe is responsible.

A second, larger device was found and defused at another station, Russia’s Anti-Terrorism Committee said.

That device, hidden in a fire extinguisher, was larger than the one that went off, according to state media reports quoting law enforcement. It carried about a kilogram of TNT, the reports said.