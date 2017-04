SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Police in Southaven are hoping you can help find a man who they believe is connected to a string of robberies.

Police say the man may be driving a silver Cadillac which can be seen in the photos.

Police are not releasing more info about the robberies.

If you can help police, call the Southaven PolicDepartmentmt at 662-393-8652 or the Desoto County CrimeStoppers at 662-429-Tips.