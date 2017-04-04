× Police: 13-year-old missing, may have left Memphis with boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old is missing after she didn’t return home from school.

Police issued a City Watch alert for Jamecia Boyce. She is classified as an endangered runaway.

She has not been seen or contacted since 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

According to the alert, she is likely with her boyfriend, Cameron, who is a student at Trezevant High School.

They may have left the Memphis area together, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and brown boots.