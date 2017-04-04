× Man critically injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are working to identify suspects following a shooting in North Memphis.

Police say they received a shots fired call near Randle St. and Brown Ave. around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old man lying on the ground outside a home in the 900 block of Randle St.

He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t released a description of any suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.