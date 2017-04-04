× Grizzlies lose overtime game to Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX-Kawhi Leonard had 32 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs rallied in the final seconds of regulation before beating the Memphis Grizzlies 95-89 in overtime on Tuesday night in a matchup of likely first-round playoff opponents.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 points, including the tying basket with 1.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Memphis point guard Mike Conley exited the game with 3:42 remaining in regulation with an eye injury after bumping heads with Leonard under the basket. The Grizzlies’ leading scorer left the court while clutching a towel tightly to his right brow and did not return. His status is unknown.

Conley finished with 19 points and six assists.

Pau Gasol added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs. He and Patty Mills each hit a 3-pointer in overtime to lead San Antonio to its third straight win.