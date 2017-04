Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- In this segment of Pass It On, we meet a deputy jailer who goes above and beyond for children in our community.

Four to five days a week, Officer Matthews coaches the North Memphis Tigers, a total of three teams for boys ages 5 to 12.

Not only does he give of his time, but also a lot from his own pocket.

With the help of Memphis Chapter of the Links, Inc. and an anonymous donation from a Collierville doctor and his wife, WREG's Richard Ransom Passes It On!