Alaska fugitive wanted on 76 counts of sexual abuse, assault of minor captured in Searcy

SEARCY, Ark. — A fugitive wanted on 76 counts of sexual abuse and assault of a minor was apprehended in Searcy on Tuesday.

According to Alaska Dispatch News, Jeffrey Jackson was arrested by U.S. Marshals after they received a tip he had been spotted driving around Searcy Monday. The 51-year-old reportedly has family in the area.

When they arrived at the family’s home, law enforcement said they saw Jackson drive away. They followed him to Yancey Park where he was arrested, KLRT reported.

He is currently being held in the White County jail awaiting extradition.