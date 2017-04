× Woman shot, suspect on the run in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Fox Meadows.

WREG was told the victim was in the 3500 block of King’s Arms when an acquaintance opened fire, hitting her.

The suspect then fled on foot.

If you can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.