Woman dies after going to fire station for help after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who went to a Cordova fire station for help after being shot has died.

Police say the woman went to the fire station at 8395 Dexter around 7:45 p.m.

She was shot at a home in the 1600 block of Wren Hollow Cove.

Police say a group of women were fighting when she was shot.

Police say a male is being held.