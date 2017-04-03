× Wiseacre not moving into Mid-South Coliseum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wiseacre Brewing Company will not be moving into the Mid-South Coliseum after all — at least not in the near future.

In August, the brewery said it had reached capacity at its location on Broad Avenue and was exploring moving into the now-empty coliseum.

City Council voted later that month to approve the move, but Wiseacre decided to not move forward with the lease, according to Doug McGowen, the city’s chief operating officer.

Wiseacre might still consider the option, but they will no longer have exclusive rights, McGowen said.

“Our engagement with Wiseacre shows Mayor Strickland’s commitment to having an open mind on the future of the Coliseum, and it is another example of how this administration thinks boldly in ways that are transforming Memphis,” he said in a statement.

He said the city will continue to work to develop the Fairgrounds area.