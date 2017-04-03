× Washington baby discovered abandoned in the cold

LAKEWOOD, Wa. — Do you know me? That’s the question Lakewood Police are desperately hoping someone can answer this afternoon — after this seemingly well-cared for approximately 3-month old baby was found abandoned in the front lawn of a Lakewood home early this morning.

Neighbors like Judy Summers here were shocked to hear the news.

“I immediately started praying, because I thought, thank God the baby was okay, but what’s the mother going through?”

At 1:30 Monday morning police say a passerby heard what they thought was a wounded animal, and found the infant instead.

He’s now with Child Protective Services. He was wearing a shirt that read ‘little brother’ — leading police to believe this baby possibly has siblings.

“If somebody intentionally got rid of a child, that child was in danger of freezing. It got pretty cold last night, obviously he wasn’t dressed for it, babies can’t regulate their heat very well,” said Lt. Chris Lawler with the Lakewood Police Department.

Citing locations where babies could safely be dropped off by parents like local churches or fire houses, Lt. Lawler said if a parent is found, they could be charged with child neglect or abandonment.

“If somebody did that on purpose, it’s very neglectful, and they would be held responsible if appropriate of course.”

Police canvassed the neighborhood, but didn’t find any clues.

Neighbors are just hoping this story has a peaceful resolution.

“I just thought, it’s got to be something really bad to make a mother do that,” said Summers.