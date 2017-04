× Two indicted for murder of Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been indicted in the shooting death of a man who was killed in January.

Jaylon Jackson, 20, was indicted on first-degree murder during a robbery.

Reco Hall, 21, was indicted for facilitation to commit first-degree murder during an attempted robbery.

YasneTahiro, 20, was found after he was shot and his car hit a light pole in the 5300 block of Gloucester.

He died a short time later.