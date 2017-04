× Suspect drives away after hitting police car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two police officers were the victims of a hit-and-run Monday.

Police said a Chevrolet Impala hit a police cruiser around 11:30 p.m. at Elvis Presley Boulevard and Craft Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet Impala did not stay on the scene, police said.

Both officers in the car were injured from the crash, but neither is in critical condition.

Police are searching for the driver.