Shooting in Cordova claims woman’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORDOVA, Tenn. -- There are still more questions than answers as police search for who gunned down a 25-year-old woman inside a home in Cordova.

On Monday, WREG was there as police dropped off a man they were questioning in connection with the Sunday evening shooting, then poured over Wren Hollow Cove and nearby Nesting Dove Cove. They were searching for shell casings and working to reconstruct the crime scene.

"I said, 'Get down!' We turned all the lights off."

A neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said she and her family went ducking for cover as soon as they heard the shots around 7:45 p.m.

Her daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were actually sitting outside in a car and her son had just opened the front door to go join them.

"That's when we heard bang, bang, bang, bang, bang. About probably nine or 10 times, and then followed trrzzz!"

A 25-year-old woman died following the shooting. Her friends said she and a number of other women hot into a fight at the home earlier in the evening.

"They were like screaming. There was a girl screaming, 'cause my son kept saying, 'What are they over there doing? Are they arguing or something?'"

Another witness said they saw a guy running by the side of the house, then saw several cars speed off.

If you can help authorities in this case, call police.