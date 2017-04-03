× Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Mid-South counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several counties in West Tennessee are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Parts of Crockett, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood and Madison counties are all under the warning until 2:45 p.m.

People in those areas can expect wind up to 60 miles per hour and possibly some small hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered storms are in the forecast for much of the WREG viewing area Monday afternoon.

Download our app for severe weather alerts. You can also use our interactive radar to track the storms.