Terror attack on Russian train station kills at least 10, injures 50 in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Ten people have been killed in twin blasts on the metro in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, state-run TASS reported.

At least one of the explosions took place on a subway car at the Sennaya Ploshchad station.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was aware of the reports of the explosions, according to state-run Russia 24.

Putin was in St. Petersburg speaking at an event earlier Monday but it was not clear if he was still in the city.

“According to the very first preliminary information, about 10 people were killed in the explosion,” a source told TASS.

At least 50 people have been hurt.

All train stations have been closed.

St Petersburg is Russia’s second-largest city.

