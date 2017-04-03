Police: Suspect wanted after attacking two women in Walmart parking lots

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Police are searching for a man they say attacked two elderly women in two different Walmart parking lots.

The first incident happened on April 1 in Forrest City.

According to authorities, the victim was loading groceries into her car when the suspect approached her armed with a knife. He took her purse then got into a car and fled.

Fourteen hours later, a man matching the first suspect’s description attacked an 87-year-old woman in Blytheville. He knocked her to the ground, stole her purse then fled the scene.

That victim was transported to the hospital for injuries to her hip.

Police said they have learned the suspect has continued north on I-55 and are working with multiple jurisdictions to capture this man.

If you can help, call the Blytheville Police Department at (870) 763-4411.