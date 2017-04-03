Off-duty firefighter rescues driver moments before car burst into flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIRAMAR, Fl. -- An off-duty firefighter was able to rescue two people, just before their car burst into flames, and it was all caught on camera.

"They would've burned to death in the vehicle, no question, absolutely."

Miramar Fire Rescue Captain Bruce Hill watched it all go down Saturday afternoon.

"The vehicle was kinda coming across the median full speed and went right in front of our vehicle and hit a telephone pole, knocked the telephone poll down."

As he rushed over to help, the car started smoking, not yet on fire.

"I went into the driver's side, unbuckled her and pulled her out. And right as I pulled her out is when the vehicle caught on fire."

In a matter of moments, the vehicle was ablaze.

A Martin County deputy pulled a man out before it was too late. Hill helped the woman as firefighters and rescue crews arrived on the scene.

Hill can only guess at what sparked the crash, that could have been deadly.

"She appeared more like she was having a medical emergency that actually triggered the incident."

The driver and passenger's conditions have not been released.